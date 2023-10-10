Bharat Ratna and Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen death news false, daughter confirms he is alive
News of Indian Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen's death has been proven incorrect.
Famed Indian economist Amartya Sen is ‘totally fine’ and remains ‘busy as ever’. The clarification came from his daughter Nandana Deb Sen amid reports that the Nobel Laureate had passed away on Tuesday afternoon. The assertion had prompted an outpouring of condolence messages on social media even as others rushed to fact-check the development.