Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata: Delhi HC to hear petition today

The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear a petition seeking 'Bharat Ratna' to industrialist Ratan Tata for his service to the nation. A lot of times, Tata's fans have demanded Bharat Ratna for industrialists and philanthropists. Last year, netzines made a pitch for conferring Bharat Ratna on Ratan Tata, to which he requested people to discontinue the campaign, stating that he was instead happy to be able to contribute to India's growth and prosperity.

