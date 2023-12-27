News
Bharat rice coming soon, at ₹25 a kilo
Summary
- Discounted sale of rice via Safal, govt agencies, mobile vans
NEW DELHI : After Bharat atta (wheat flour) and Bharat dal (pulses), the Centre is now planning to sell Bharat rice at discounted rates to contain rising cereal prices ahead of next year’s general elections, a senior official said.
