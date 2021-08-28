If your job demands you to shift your base frequently across states in India, there is some good news for you. The Government on Saturday introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles under the "Bharat series (BH-series)" to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles across states. This scheme will facilitate the free movement of personal vehicles across States/UTs of India upon relocation to a new State/UT.

The new registration mark for transfer of vehicle facility will be made available for both Government and private sector employees.

Things you should know

- Under section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a person is allowed to keep the vehicle for not more than 12 months in any state other than the state where the vehicle is registered, but a new registration with the new state- registering authority has to be made within the stipulated time of 12 months.

- A passenger vehicle user takes steps to re-register a vehicle including no objection certificate from the Parent State for assignment of a new registration mark in another state; Assignment of new registration mark after the road tax on prorata basis is paid in the new State and Application for refund of the road tax in the parent State on pro rata basis.

This provision to get a refund from the parent State on a pro rata basis is a very cumbersome process and varies from one State to another.

- Under the new regime of the“Bharat series (BH)", defence personnel, Central and state governments employees, PSUs and private sector companies and organizations, which have their offices in four or more states and UTs can voluntarily take advantage of the scheme.

- A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require the assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one State to another.

- The vehicle owners will have the option to register the “BH" series and in this case they have to pay the road tax for two years or in multiple of two. The entire process will be facilitated online.

- The transport ministry has fixed the road tax of 8% for vehicles costing up to ₹10 lakh, 10% for those costing between ₹10-20 lakh and 12% for vehicles costing over ₹20 lakh.

There will be 2% extra charge for diesel vehicles and electric vehicles shall be charged 2% less tax.

