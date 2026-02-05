Bharat Taxi launches today: All you need to know about govt-backed competitor to ride-hailing apps Ola, Uber, Rapido

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is set to launch Bharat Taxi, India's first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform, on Thursday.

The Bharat Taxi launch comes after two months of a successful pilot programme, an official statement said on the day.

The launch of Bharat Taxi could mark a significant milestone in the country's mobility landscape as the service aims to compete with major ride-hailing apps like Uber, Rapido and Ola, which have majorty of share in the market.

Bharat Taxi aims to expand across all states and cities within two years.

What is Bharat Taxi? Registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, and established on June 6, 2025, Bharat Taxi was piloted by the government over the last two months.

On January 1, the Bharat Taxi app launched in selected locations including Delhi.

Backed by eight top cooperative organisations, the platform began pilot operations on December 2 in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, challenging popular ride-hailing platforms like Uber, Ola and Rapido.