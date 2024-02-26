Bharat Tex 2024: ‘Kasturi Cotton launch is going to be…’, PM Modi inaugurates India's largest textiles event
Bharat Tex 2024 serves as a platform to showcase the iconic handloom and handicraft traditions of various states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bharat Tex 2024, one of the largest-ever global textile events held in India, at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.
