Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar 2024: Honoring Excellence Across the Nation at Delhi Vidhan Sabha

New Delhi [India], November 25: The prestigious Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar 2024 was held at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, under the auspices of the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE). This grand event celebrated exceptional contributions by individuals and organizations across diverse fields, including education, healthcare, art, culture, and social work.

The ceremony commenced on an auspicious note with a Sarasvati Vandana, invoking the blessings of the Goddess of Knowledge, setting the tone for an inspiring and vibrant event.

Ram Niwas Goel, Speaker of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, inspiring the audience with his insights on leadership and excellence.

The ceremony also featured a distinguished panel of Guests of Honor, whose presence added to the prestige of the event:

Neeraj Aggarwal, Secretary to the Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly

Padma Shri Dr. Ram Chet Chaudhary, Chairman, Participatory Rural Development Foundation, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

Smti Yayum Gangkak , Founder of Siru Rijo Tea and Businesswoman Tycoon of Arunachal Pradesh

Chater Sen, P.S. to Speaker, Delhi Vidhan Sabha

Ashish, OSD to Speaker, Delhi Vidhan Sabha

The event witnessed the inspiring leadership of Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma, President of ISRHE, and Reshu Gupta, Secretary of ISRHE, alongside an engaging presentation by Master of ceremony Gauri Sharma. Pawan Sharma, Authorized Representative of Ram Niwas Goel Ji, Members Geet Sharma and Om Sharma also contributed significantly to the program's success.

This year's Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar reaffirmed the ISRHE's commitment to recognizing and inspiring excellence. Awardees from across the nation were celebrated for their tireless dedication and impactful work in their respective domains.

The ceremony concluded on a patriotic note with the singing of the National Anthem, leaving the audience inspired and united in the spirit of national pride.

The evening ended with a gala dinner at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, fostering meaningful connections and honoring the spirit of achievement.

Red Ant Brand Promotion & PR served as the PR Partners for the event. For more information on Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar and ISRHE's initiatives, visit www.isrhe.org.

List of Awardees-

Dr. Chandrashekar Dikshit DS Program Manager - A3Logics - Bengaluru, Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala Global peace and World Human Rights Ambassador, Hyderabad, Telangana Dr. Jawahar Surisetti, Futurist and Psychologist, Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Sushant Rajput, Author, Bangalore, Karnataka. Ravi Kumar Nishad, Founder, Jai Dharti Maa Foundation, Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Dr. Avnish Rahi, Bollywood Lyricist, Litterateur, Writer, and Educationist, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Ujjwal Abhishek and Jyoti Shrivastava, Co-Founder & CEO, Funda With Jyoti, Mohali,Chandigarh. Dr. N. Lakshmi Geetha BSMS, Assistant Siddha Medical Officer, ESI Dispensary, Thuvakudi, Trichy District, Tamil Nadu. Dr. Khushboo Bindra, Director, My Dear Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Khojkipur, Ambala Cantt., Haryana.Mustafa Yusufali Gom, Managing Director, Caretakers Exteriors & Interiors Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, Maharashtra. Poonam Gautam, Assistant Teacher, Basic Education Department, Composite Rampur Grant, District Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Bakul Bajaj, Advocate and Legal Consultant, Delhi. Dr. Ramesh S. Borkute, CEO, Yehova Yire Foundation, Chandrapur. Monika Goel, Astrologer/Psychic/Psychologist, East Punjabi Bagh, West Delhi, New Delhi. Khushbu Sharma, Entrepreneur and Artist, Jai Kisan Eng, Jaipur, Rajasthan. Ajay Mahadev Kale, Assistant Teacher, Zilha Parishad Primary School, Siddhewadi, Tal-Tasgaon, District Sangli, Maharashtra. Er. N. K. Yadav, Chairman, Institution of Engineers, Uttarakhand State Centre. Er. H.K. Upreti, HOD, PWD Uttarakhand (Retired). Dr. Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Founder, Winners Academy, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Anil Thapar, Social Worker, Panchkula, Haryana. Sunil Maruti Bhoir, Assistant Teacher, Abhyankar Kulkarni College, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. Dr. Nutan Alok Pandey, Mahila Va Apang Bal Vikas Sanstha, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Divya Handa, Founder and Design Head, Divya Handa Designs, Gurugram, Haryana. Dr. Rahul Sampatrao Shinde, Gymzo International & Beauty INC, Pune, Maharashtra. Dr. Puja, Director, Shailputri Katyaini Foundation, Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Dr. Thilagaraj A, Associate Professor, SRMIST, Chennai, India. Dr. Ram Parsad Vimal, PGT Economics, Directorate of Education, Delhi, NCT Delhi. Dr. B. Jaya Lakshmi, Proprietor, Dhyanam Yoga Kendra, Hyderabad. Dr. Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala, Author, Researcher, and Mythological Historian and Scientist, Australia. Poonam Bajpai, Founder, Life Lift by Poonam Bajpai, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Barkat Ali Mohammed Hanif Manyar, Social Worker, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Dr. S. C. Pandey, Academic Director, Pandey Classes & Physics Teacher for IIT and NEET, Tagore Town, Prayagraj. Dr. L. Manonmani, Principal and Professor & HOD, Shalyatantra, TMAE's Ayurvedic Medical College, Hospet, Karnataka, India. Dr. Manoranjan Panda, Vice Principal, Rotary Public School, Angul, Odisha. Priti Waghela, Founder and Director, Natyam Dance Academy, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Vilas Namdeo Pangarkar, Social Worker, Nashik, Maharashtra. Ganesh Govindan, Co-Founder, NIR-Bhaya Self Defence Academy, Bangalore, Karnataka. Dr. Gyanendra Kumar, Educator, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Dr. Barnali Biswas, Associate Professor, Department of Education, Miranda House, University of Delhi, Delhi. Mohammed Muzamil, Educator, Hyderabad. Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi, Proprietor, A. K. Dwivedi & Associates, Lalbagh, Darbhanga, Bihar. Kuldip Kumar Singh, Chairman, Visionlife Human Rights Foundation, Durgapur, West Bengal. Yaseen Sahar, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Luxury Country Royal Holidays Inn and Suites Private Limited, Delhi. Dr. Shubham Narayan Naik, Chairman, ShubP1 Easy Services Private Limited, Pune, Maharashtra. Savita Sanjay Kumbhar, Founder President, Jai Maharashtra Workers Union, Maharashtra State, Special Executive Officer, Maharashtra Government. Suman Gajanan Desai, Secretary (Ladies Wing), Shiv Srushti Housing Society, Mira Road East, Thane, Maharashtra. Rajeev Narayan Warbhe, District Chairman, Tribal Welfare Committee, Nagpur, Maharashtra. Roseline B. Fernandes, President, Rose Foundation, Ambernath, Maharashtra. Shruti Maheshwari, Mind, Body & Sleep Coach, Co-Founder, Happiness Gurukul, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Dr. Pooja Singh, Research Scholar, G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar. Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain, a Critical & Surgical Disease Specialist from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Dr. A Shaji George, serving as the Infrastructure Systems & Technical Manager in the EIT Department at Almarai Company in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Akshay Murlidhar Karande, the Brand Owner of Hulk Akshay Powerhouse in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Vijayaraj Biju S.R., Managing Director of SRA Homes Pvt. Ltd. in Bangalore. Dr. Aman Ahuja, the CEO of Cosmodent, India. Vrinda Singh, CEO of Paperwiff Communications Pvt. Ltd. Nitin Gagneja, Founder & Director of Flying Vertex Studio in Kalka Ji, South Delhi. Nitesh Somnath Misaal, Founder of Aarine Foundation in Mumbai. Varun Rai Arora, a Partner at Rai Poultries. Pooja Tyagi from Khidki Visayati in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Dr. Prabhu Chandra Mishra, associated with the International Association of Stemcell & Regenerative Medicine (IASRM). Jayakumar NS, the Founder President of Tumkur Merchants Credit Co-Operative Ltd. (TMCC) in Tumkur, Karnataka. Dr. (CA) Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO of Valuecent Group in Gurugram, Haryana. Yayum Gangkak, Founder of Siru Rijo Tea. Gunjan Bansal, Chancellor of Aryavart International University in Paschim Tilthai, Tripura. Lastly, Raza Ur Rehman, Managing Director of R&C Global Finance at Barakhamba Road, New DelhI. Narender Chinthamu, CEO, Company MahaaAI, Global Visionary for Human and Environment Development through MahaaAI's Global Initiative.