‘Bharath’: Bengaluru techie shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam after he responds to their name query

Bengaluru techie Bharath Bhushan was shot dead in front of his family by armed terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22. “Bharath”, the 35-year-old had said when asked what his name before being fatally shot. He was on a vacation with his wife Sujatha and their three-year-old son.

Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire at a group of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district, killing 26 and injuring several others. They singled out men, asked them to recite ‘Kalima’ and shot dead those who couldn't.

When asked what his religion was, Bharath simply said, “Hindu”. He was shot in the head. “When he said his name was Bharath Bhushan and that he was Hindu, they shot him,” Chennaveerappa, Bharath's grieving father, told TOI.

Family recounts Bharat's call hours before the tragedy Hours before the terrorists struck the scenic Baisaran meadows, also known as the ‘mini-Switzerland’ of India, Bharath had called home and talked excitedly about his vacation.

"He showed us the beautiful views on video call,” his father told TOI. Chennaveerappa learned of his son's death the following morning while reading a Kannada newspaper, according to the report. “My legs gave way. I didn’t know what to do. My family had kept it a secret from me and my wife,” he said.

As the news of the Pahalgam horror unfolded on TV and social media, the family was unsure of their son, daughter-in-law, and grandson's safety. Bharath's elder brother Preetham attempted to get in touch with him and his family, but lack of connectivity delayed the news. The family finally got the confirmation of Bharath's death at 2 am on Tuesday night, the report added.

‘My daughter saw her husband being shot dead’ Sujatha's mother, Vimla, a resident of Mattikere in Bengaluru, told PTI that her daughter, who is a paediatrician, told her that the shooting happened in front of her.

"My daughter called me. She said she is safe at an army camp and will go to the hospital to claim her husband’s body once her brother reaches Pahalgam. She told me the shooting happened right in front of her," Vimla said.

She added that once Sujatha realised her husband was dead, she picked up his identity cards and fled the scene with her son.

Bharath's last rites to be held with state honours The last rites of two tourists from Karnataka who were shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, will be performed with police honours, the government said.

Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bushan were among the 26 people killed in front of their families. Most of those killed by terrorists were tourists.

People pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Bharath Bhushan, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Bengaluru, Thursday.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the officials to take necessary steps to ensure that the last rites of Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bhushan, who were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, are performed with police honours," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Bodies of the two tourists were brought to the Kempegowda International Airport during early hours on Thursday.

While Rao's body was taken to his hometown Shivamogga, Bushan's body was brought to his residence in Bengaluru. Their last rites are likely to take place later in the day, a PTI report said.