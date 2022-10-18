Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Bharati Das takes charge as new Controller General of Accounts

Bharati Das takes charge as new Controller General of Accounts

1 min read . 07:35 PM ISTSaurav Anand
Photo: Mint

  • Das is the 27th officer to hold the position of CGA

NEW DELHI :Bharati Das took charge as the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Tuesday. Das is the 27th officer to hold the position of CGA.

“Bharati Das, a 1988-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, is appointed by the Government of India as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, with effect from October 18, 2021," said an official statement. 

Prior to that, Das has served as Principal Chief Controller of Accounts (Pr. CCA) Central Board of Direct Taxes, Pr. CCA Ministry of External Affairs, Pr. CCA Ministry of Home Affairs and CCA, Ministry of Health and Family welfare, Director, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Port, Shipping & Waterways.

Controller General of Accounts (CGA) is ‘the Principal Advisor’ on Accounting matters to the Union Government. 

CGA is responsible for establishing and managing a technically sound Management Accounting System and preparation & submission of the accounts of the Union government. CGA is also responsible for exchequer control and internal audits for central Government.

