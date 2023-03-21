BJP most important, least understood foreign national party: Report

India's ruling party, JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the most important foreign national party, an opinion article on Wall Street Journal has stated.

The article authored by Walter Russell Mead has stated that BJP is also the most misunderstood party, especially to people with non-Indian oriogin. Stating the importance of BJP as a foreign national party, Mead's article states ‘BJP will be calling the shots in a country without whose help American efforts to balance rising Chinese power are likely to fall short’.

The contemporary world order that is very likely breaking into two camps the US and the anti-US, Mead's statement places BJP, more than India in a rather crucial space to hold onto World Peace.

Notably, Mead's article also comes at the helm of crucial elections- Karnataka Assembly Elections, Rajasthan Assembly Elections and the most important 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Most political pundits have predicted that BJP, after successive victories in 2014, and 2019 is also headed for a repeat victory in 2024. Mead's article has also attested to the same.

"India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is, from the standpoint of American national interests, the most important foreign political party in the world. It may also be the least understood," the WSJ piece read.

Mead in their article further states that India is emerging both as a leading economic power and, along with Japan, as the linchpin of American strategy in the Indo-Pacific.

The BJP's Hindu way. . .

While talking about the functioning of the saffron party, Mead mentions that BJP is also the least understood party owing to its evolution out of a political and cultural history unfamiliar to most non-Indians.

The BJP's electoral dominance reflects the success of a once obscure and marginal social movement of national renewal based on efforts by generations of social thinkers and activists to chart a distinctively 'Hindu path' to modernization, the Wall Street Journal piece stated.

Religious minorities who fall afoul of the resurgent Hindu pride that marks BJP India speak of mob violence and point to hostile official measures like broadly drafted anti-conversion laws as well as occasional outbursts of mob violence. Many fear the power of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS, a nationwide Hindu nationalist organization with close ties to BJP leadership, Mead's opinion article adds.

Understanding the ideology and the trajectory of the Hindu nationalist movement is as important for business leaders and investors seeking to engage economically with India as it is for diplomats and policymakers wanting to put the strategic relationship on a stable footing, the Wall Street Journal stated.

India is complicated, how does that place BJP?

The recent most electoral success of a Hindu nationalist party came in a state with Christiaan dominance. Further, The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh, a state with a population of about 200 million, enjoys strong support from Shia Muslims.

The RSS life. . .

From a fringe of mostly marginalized intellectuals and religious enthusiasts, the RSS has become perhaps the “most powerful civil-society organization in the world", Mead states.

Its rural and urban development programs, religious education and revival efforts and civic activism, staffed by thousands of volunteers from all walks of life, have succeeded in forming the political consciousness and focusing the energies of hundreds of millions of people, the Wall Street Journal piece added.

Mead met Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat…

Recalling his meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mead writes, "The movement seems to have reached a crossroads. When I met with Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu monk serving as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, considered one of the most radical voices in the movement--and sometimes spoken of as a successor to 72-year-old Prime Minister Modi--the conversation was about bringing investment and development to his state.

Similarly, Mohan Bhagwat, the spiritual leader of the RSS, spoke to me about the need to accelerate India's economic growth, and disavowed the idea that religious minorities should suffer discrimination or loss of civil rights".

India, rather BJP an important cog as China rise. . .

Mead points out that the BJP or RSS's invitation to meet the American cannot be passed up. This is owing to the fact that the sudden rise in China and its power, the Upward trough of Russia and its atrocities on Ukraine, India is required by America as an ally both politically and economically.

Mead opinionates that BJP will establish itself natural establishment of a rising power and is looking to engage deeply and fruitfully with the outside world without losing touch with its social and political base.