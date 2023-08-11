comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ News / India/  Bharatiya Sakshya Bill to replace Indian Evidence Act, here's what may change
Back

Bharatiya Sakshya Bill to replace Indian Evidence Act, here's what may change

 1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:31 PM IST Livemint

The new Bharatiya Sakshya Bill has 167 sections. Of these, 23 sections sourced from the Evidence Act have been amended, 1 section is entirely new, and 5 sections have been removed, said Bar and Bench.

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Among the three bills introduced by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday in Lok Sabha include the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill that would repeal the current Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

As per details, the new Bharatiya Sakshya Bill has 167 sections. Of these, 23 sections sourced from the Evidence Act have been amended, 1 section is entirely new, and 5 sections have been removed, said Bar and Bench quoting the PDF of the bill.

Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 definition:

As per the bill, it aims to 'consolidate and to provide for general rules and principles of evidence for fair trial', said Shah in Lok Sabha.

Citing the reason for bringing this bill, the government said that the existing Indian Evidence Act has not kept up with the technological advancements and societal changes of the past decades.

Adding on, the government says the new bill aims to align the laws with the contemporary needs and aspirations of the people.

ALSO READ: Parliament session: Will repeal offence of sedition, says Amit Shah as he introduces 3 bills to overhaul justice system

Key provisions of the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill:

1) The bill makes electronic or digital records admissible as evidence, thereby they will have the same legal effect as paper documents.

2) It repeals five existing provisions of the Evidence Act, modifies 23 provisions, and adds one new provision.

3) Also, the bill proposes amendments to 23 Sections and contains 170 Sections in total.

5) In the bill, the scope of expansion for secondary evidence to include copies made from the original by mechanical processes, counterparts of documents, and oral accounts of document contents has been done.

6) Through the bill, the government is aiming to introduce precise and uniform rules for dealing with evidence during the trial of cases.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 11:33 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout