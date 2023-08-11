Bharatiya Sakshya Bill to replace Indian Evidence Act, here's what may change

Bharatiya Sakshya Bill to replace Indian Evidence Act, here's what may change1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:31 PM IST
The new Bharatiya Sakshya Bill has 167 sections. Of these, 23 sections sourced from the Evidence Act have been amended, 1 section is entirely new, and 5 sections have been removed, said Bar and Bench.
Among the three bills introduced by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday in Lok Sabha include the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill that would repeal the current Indian Evidence Act of 1872.
