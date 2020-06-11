Bharatmala project may be delayed by 4 years: Icra

MUMBAI: The Narendra Modi government’s ambitious highway development scheme, Bharatmala Pariyojana, is likely to be delayed by four years. The project may be completed by FY2026 instead of the earlier envisaged FY2022, credit ratings agency Icra said.

In fact, fewer road projects are likely to be awarded in 2020 than in the previous years, the report said.

Till February 2020, a total of 246 road projects with an aggregate length of about 10,100 km were awarded under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase -I at a total cost of ₹2,38,413 crore. The average cost of award stood at ₹23.80 crore per km which is 54% higher than initial estimated cost of Rs15.52 crore per km.

The land acquisition cost for NHAI increased at a CAGR of 27% from FY 2007 to FY 2019 from ₹0.21 crore per hectare to around ₹4 crore per hectare. This along with prudent bidding by developers at a premium when compared to NHAI’s base price has resulted in significantly higher awarded cost for BMP Phase-I when compared to initial estimates.

As per ICRA’s estimates, prevailing uncertainty due to covid-19 and consequent impact on valuations could delay asset monetisation plan of NHAI -- toll-operate-transfer (ToT) auctions and launch of infrastructure investment trust (InvIT). Depending on how quickly normalcy is restored, these plans could take off by end of FY2021. Therefore, CY2020 is likely to be another year of muted awards.

“As on March 2020, 16,219 km of Bharatmala Pariyojana (around 47% of BMP) was pending to be awarded," Shubham Jain, senior vice president, Corporate Ratings, ICRA said. “We expect the awards to remain in the range of 3,000-3,200 km in FY2021 and increase thereafter once NHAI completes its proposed fund raising through infrastructure investment trust. With pick up in awards starting FY2022, the Bharatmala awarding activity is expected to get completed by FY2023 only."

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I along with other programmes on October 2017. A total of around 34,800 km is being considered in Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I which also includes 10,000 km of balance road works under National Highways Development Project. The estimated outlay for BMP Phase I is ₹5,35,000 crore spread over five years starting 2017, as per the initial plan.

As per the revised funding plan of September 2019, the dependence on market borrowings for Bharatmala increased substantially by 72% to ₹3,59,786 crore while the budgetary allocations and contribution from central road and infrastructure fund were reduced by 46% to Rs1,83,626 crore.

Consequently, borrowings of NHAI are expected to increase significantly and peak by FY2023 or FY2024. At the same time, NHAI’s asset monetisation also remains critical to meet the funding requirements of BMP Phase -I.





