Bharatmala project may be delayed by 4 years: Icra

“As on March 2020, 16,219 km of Bharatmala Pariyojana (around 47% of BMP) was pending to be awarded," Shubham Jain, senior vice president, Corporate Ratings, ICRA said. “We expect the awards to remain in the range of 3,000-3,200 km in FY2021 and increase thereafter once NHAI completes its proposed fund raising through infrastructure investment trust. With pick up in awards starting FY2022, the Bharatmala awarding activity is expected to get completed by FY2023 only."