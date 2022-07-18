Bharatmala project may face significant delay, completion likely by FY28: Icra3 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 12:18 PM IST
- Major reasons are delay in land acquisition, significant rise in land acquisition cost, and the covid-19 pandemic.
The government’s ambitious road connectivity project under the Bharatmala Pariyojana programme (BMP) may face significant delay with completion expected only by FY28, a lag of nearly six years from the expected deadline, rating agency Icra said.