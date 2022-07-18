Bharatmala project may face significant delay, completion likely by FY28: Icra

“In line with the implementation plan, EPC and Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) accounted for 98% of total awards under BMP till date. In terms of funding mix, BMP initially envisaged 40% each contribution from Internal & Extra Budgetary resources (IEBR) and gross budgetary support including toll collections & TOT proceeds with the balance 20% from private sector investment," said Vinay Kumar G, sector head, corporate ratings, Icra. "However, given the relatively higher share of EPC, overall dependency on IEBR is on the higher side. So far, the funding mix was skewed towards debt. While the current borrowing level is close to the overall debt level initially envisaged for BMP; with significant increase in estimated completion cost of BMP, the government may look at raising additional debt at NHAI in case of any shortfall in other funding sources."

