Mahakumbh 2025: Crores of devotees arrive in Prayagraj daily to take a holy dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025. To protect UPI users from cyber threats and phishing scams, BharatPe has launched ‘Maha Kumbh Shield’ for digital transactions.

Devotees can use the fraud protection plan without any cost to safeguard digital transactions up to ₹25,000.

Maha Kumbh Shield: Key benefits of BharatPe's safety plan -As per the plan, BharatPe UPI users can get round-the-clock assistance in the crease of fraud or while raising a claim.

-If they face any payment fraud or digital scam while making payment using BharatPe, they can successfully claim compensation for within 10 days, as per BharatPe press release.

-People can claim UPI payments up to ₹25,000 as per this plan.

-UPI users can get the benefit of Maha Kumbh Shield for free within the first month after installation and will have to pay a monthly amount after that.

Here is a step-by-step guide to understand how to activate BharatPe ‘Maha Kumbh Shield’ on your phone while attending Mahakumbh 2025.

Maha Kumbh Shield: How to activate plan on your mobile? -Install the BharatPe application at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

-Make the first transaction at the area to activate the Maha Kumbh Shield.

-The plan is free for UPI users for the first month. Later, UPI users can avail its benefit by paying ₹19 per month.

-In case of any fraud related to UPI payment, BharatPe users with ‘Maha Kumbh Shield’ can claim the compensation within ten days.

-They have to report the fraud incident to the BharatPe helpline numbers to claim the amount.

Mahakumbh 2025 The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 is witnessing a massive influx of devotees from across the world. More than 450 million devotees have attended the religious congregation so far, reported ANI.