Bharti Airtel considers raising tariffs across India by February3 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 11:16 PM IST
Bharti Airtel is expected to spend ₹27,000-28,000 crore as it advances some capex on rolling out a 5G telecom network in FY23.
Bharti Airtel has seen less than expected customer churn following the baseline correction of Bharti Airtel saw lower-than-anticipated customer churn after raising the lowest prepaid tariffs by ₹56 in Odisha and Haryana, and the company may implement similar increases in other telecom circles by February following a deeper assessment of how consumers will react to the new tariffs, a top executive said. “We thought we would see an elevated level of churn or SIM consolidation, but the churn is much lower than what we thought it would be. The pilot is still ongoing. We will have the full data by February. If it all works, then we will assess when to roll it out (to other circles)," the executive said, asking not to be named. SIM consolidation refers to people using more than one SIMs to discard the additional ones.