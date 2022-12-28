Bharti Airtel considers raising tariffs  across  India  by  February

The executive said that Airtel would not charge a premium for 5G tariffs as the move has not found acceptance globally. The person said that the next wave of revenue growth is set to come from the transition of 200-250 million feature phone users to smartphones, or 4G, and upgrading postpaid users to home pass or broadband users, which itself was an underpenetrated segment with only 50 million homes. The strategy could lead to a quadrupling of average revenue per user, or ARPU, a key metric of profitability, which stands at ₹190 as of the quarter ended September. He added that the opportunity to convert prepaid users to postpaid was very strong since the tariff differential between prepaid and postpaid had reduced to 1:1.6 from 1: 3.5 or 4 when 4G prices crashed in 2016, which in turn would lead to a doubling of ARPU. “Also, the operator with a reasonable amount of postpaid doesn’t have 5G, and I think that can be a trigger to actually win share," he added, referring to Vodafone Idea.