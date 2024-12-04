New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Telecom player Bharti Airtel has awarded a multi-year, multi-billion extension deal to Ericsson to enhance its 4G and 5G RAN products and solutions, the company said in its stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

As per the filing, under the newly formed contract, Ericsson will deploy centralised RAN and Open RAN-ready solutions for network transformation which will help customers with wider coverage and enhanced capacity on the network.

Ericsson will also undertake the software upgrade of its current deployed 4G radios thereby enhancing the customer experience, the filing added.

"The strategic partnership with Ericsson to deploy the latest technology is a testament to Airtel's pursuit of network excellence. This deployment will enable us to further improve the speed, reliability, and coverage of our network, ensuring an exceptional experience for our customers," said Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel.

Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson South-east Asia, Oceania and India said, "This partnership extension reflects our shared vision to build a robust 4G and 5G infrastructure for Bharti Airtel to serve the connectivity needs of its customer base - including the new 5G use cases as they emerge. We will work closely with Bharti Airtel to deliver great user experiences for their customers."

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network, capable of transmitting vast amounts of data at very high speeds. Compared to 3G and 4G, 5G offers significantly lower latency, enhancing user experiences across various sectors. Low latency refers to the efficient processing of large volumes of data with minimal delay.

One of the prominent players in the 5G technology, the Ericsson currently powers 170 live 5G networks in more than 70 countries. Ericsson has been a connectivity partner for Airtel for over 25 years, supporting every generation of mobile communications.

Ericsson's technology leadership is recognized by independent analysts such as Frost Radar™ 5G Network Infrastructure Market 2024, where Ericsson was ranked as the leader for the fourth consecutive year, as per the release. Ericsson has also been positioned as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G for the fourth year in a row, the release added.