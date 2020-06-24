Bharti Infratel extends long stop date on Indus Towers deal again

Hearing the case on dues related to adjusted gross revenue or AGR of the telecom companies, the top court on 18th June directed them to furnish details of revenues earned and taxes paid in the last 10 years for review by Department of Telecommunications (DoT). This was after the telcos submitted before the apex court that furnishing bank guarantees under their current strained financial health will hamper planned investments. The telcos are hoping for a 20-year staggered payment plan although the court is likely to order some upfront payment which can impact Vodafone Idea's financial position.