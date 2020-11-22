Drug case: Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody

Hours after comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case, the anti-drugs bureau has sent them to judicial custody till 4 December by the Quilla court.

The other two peddlers have been sent to police custody.

NCB produced the comedian, her husband and two other drug peddlers at Quilla court today after arresting them, according to reports.

The couple was arrested by the NCB sleuths in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence.

Both have been booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to a latest development, Bharti Singh and Haarsh have applied for their bail hearing in the drug case, which has been scheduled for tomorrow.

'Bharti, Haarsh accepted using narcotic substances'

Bharti and Haarsh's Mumbai home was searched on 21 November by the NCB.

NCB officials have said that a "small quantity of cannabis (around 86.5 grams)" was found from their home in an apartment complex in Mumbai's Andheri following which they were taken to the agency's Mumbai office for questioning.

According to the NCB officers, Bharti and Limbachiyaa accepted that they use narcotic substances during questioning.

"Both Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa accepted consuming ganja. Ms Singh was placed under arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1986," the NCB said in a statement.

