Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) leader Sukhbir Khalifa said on Sunday that members of the farmer organization will begin their march to Delhi on Monday, December 2, to demand compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws.

“We are ready for our march towards Delhi. On December 2, we will start our march towards Delhi from under the Maha Maya flyover (In Noida). At noon, all of us will reach there and demand our compensation and benefits as per the new laws,” Sukhbir Khalifa told ANI.

In addition, other farmer organisations, including the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM, non-political), have planned their marches towards Delhi on foot starting from December 6.

Delhi Traffic Police releases advisory vehicles and traffic diversions for passenger vehicles. Police are conducting stringent checks at all major Noida-Delhi borders.

Heavy Vehicle Restrictions: Goods vehicles are prohibited on routes including the Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Parichowk.

Alternate Routes for Passenger Vehicles:

Chilla Border to Greater Noida: Sector 14-A flyover → Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15 → Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk → Jhunjhupura Chowk.

DND Border to Delhi: Film City flyover → Sector-18 → Elevated Road.

Kalindi Border to Delhi: Mahamaya flyover → Sector-37.

Greater Noida to Delhi: Via Charkha roundabout → Kalindi Kunj or Hajipur underpass → Kalindi Kunj through Sector-51 and Model Town.

Yamuna Expressway Traffic: Exit at Jewar toll → Khurja → Jahangirpur.

Peripheral Expressway Traffic: Avoid Sirsa exit → Use Dadri or Dasna exits for Delhi.

The police strongly advise commuters to use Metro services to avoid traffic congestion. Additionally, Noida authorities have set up a traffic helpline at 9971009001 for updates and guidance.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandhair earlier announced that farmers protesting at the Shambhu border (on the Punjab-Haryana border) will also begin their march towards Delhi on December 6, demanding, among other things, a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP).

On October 26, farmers from Badhrukha in Sangrur district gathered in large numbers to protest against the government, raising multiple issues, including delays in paddy procurement. These protests led to the blocking of national highways in the Phagwara, Sangrur, Moga, and Batala areas of Punjab.

Meanwhile, Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyan Singh Rana criticised the upcoming farmer's march to Delhi, arguing that they lack legitimate issues.

“They have no issues. The previous farmers' agitation had an issue- the three farm laws. Those three laws were later repealed by PM Narendra Modi and he even apologised to them. The farmers' agitation has caused losses to Punjab,” Shyan Singh Rana told reporters in Karnal.

We are ready for our march towards Delhi. On December 2, we will start our march towards Delhi from under the Maha Maya flyover.

"Rice miller industries from Punjab moved to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh... We will not let anyone play with the law and order situation in Haryana... They should talk to their Chief Minister and sort out their problems," he added.