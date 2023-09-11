Bhashini data to be announced in Oct: CEO2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Bhashini now has data for text-to-text translations in 22 languages, while data for voice-to-text translations are available in 14 languages.
NEW DELHI : Bhashini, the government’s national language translation project, will release data on early adoption among private companies, as well as on the size of repositories on Indian languages collected and generated by the project in October this year, said Amitabh Nag, chief executive of Bhashini.