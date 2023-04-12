Bhatinda Army station shooting: 'Masked' men used axe, INSAS rifle in attack

Bhatinda Army station shooting: 'Masked' men used axe, INSAS rifle in attack2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 07:47 PM IST
- The firing incident in Bathinda army station was reported during the early hours of Wednesday and four jawans are killed in the incident
The Indian Army officially lodged an FIR in the firing incident at Bathinda army station during the early hours of Wednesday. The FIR said that two unidentified 'masked' men wearing kurta-pajama were spotted around the army station at the time of the incident. The faces of the suspects were covered and while one carried an INSAS rifle, another carried an axe.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×