At least four army soldiers were killed in a firing incident inside the Bathinda military station of Punjab during the early hours of Wednesday. The incident is suspected to be a case of fratricide and both Punjab police and Army are probing the incident. The area around the Army station is sealed and the quick reaction teams are deployed in the area.

Bathinda Military Station firing: Here's what we know so far

In the early hours of Wednesday, firing was reported from the military station in Bhatinda, Punjab. The quick reaction teams of the army responded to the threat and cordoned off the area. The area was sealed and the search operation was kicked off.

"Firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 0435h inside Bathinda Military Station. Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operations, are in progress. Four Fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," a statement from the Army said.

The four army jawans were from an Artillery unit of the Army and their families are informed about the incident.

The police have ruled out the terror angle and added that the incident occurred within the campus. “It is not a terror incident. It is an internal issue, it appears to be a fratricide issue. Our investigation teams have reached inside (military station) with all forensic equipment and they are conducting investigations. In-depth investigations are going on", Bathinda's Senior Superintendent of Police, Gulneet Singh Khurana said.

Missing rifle:

According to the reports, two days ago an INSAS rifle and ammunition went missing from the station and are suspected to be used in the incident. The Army statement added that the investigation will cover the missing rifle angle.

"All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained," the Army statement added.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey briefed Union Defence Minister Manoj Pandey on the firing incident.

Bathinda military station is the largest military base in Asia and serves as the prestigious home of the revered army's HQs 10 Corps, a symbol of unwavering strength and valor. The pivot 'Chetak' corps holds the formidable responsibility of safeguarding India's southern Punjab and northern Rajasthan borders against any potential threats from neighboring Pakistan.