Bhatinda army station shooting: Missing rifle, terror angle, here's what we know so far1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 02:33 PM IST
- The firing is suspected to be a case of fratricide and both Punjab police and Army are probing the incident
At least four army soldiers were killed in a firing incident inside the Bathinda military station of Punjab during the early hours of Wednesday. The incident is suspected to be a case of fratricide and both Punjab police and Army are probing the incident. The area around the Army station is sealed and the quick reaction teams are deployed in the area.
