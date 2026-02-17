Bhavish Aggarwal bailable arrest warrant: Will Ola Electric founder be arrested? All about the complaint against him

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in South Goa has issued a bailable warrant against Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal for failing to appear before the commission in connection with a consumer complaint, despite being served a notice ahead of the hearing date.

After failing to appear before the consumer disputes redressal commission, the commission has reportedly asked the Bengaluru Police to arrest Bhavish Aggarwal and produce him before it.

If taken into custody, the police have been instructed to present Bhavish Aggarwal before the commission on 23 February at 10:30 AM, according to a report in The Times of India. Since it is a bailable warrant, Bhavish can be released on a bond of ₹1.47 lakh.

What is the case against Bhavish Aggarwal? A complaint against Bhavish Aggarwal was filed by Pritesh Chandrakant Ghadi regarding the whereabouts of an Ola S1 Pro Second Gen scooter he bought in August 2023 for ₹1.47 lakh.

In his complaint, Chandrakant Ghadi said that the scooter began making unusual noises from its motor shortly after he purchased it. The complainant said the scooter's touchscreen was also not functioning properly.

He said he had handed over his two-wheeler to an Ola Electric dealer in Vasco, Goa, for repairs, but its whereabouts remain unknown even after considerable time has passed. He also mentioned that he had reached out to the company multiple times, but had received no response. That's when he took the matter to their showroom, the complainant said. Also Read | Ola Electric's sales keep declining; How much money can Bhavish raise?

In his complaint, he stated that although the scooter was serviced at an additional cost, the problem continued.

What did the commission say in the January hearing? Hearing the case on 20 January, the commission said in its order that since the whereabouts of the two-wheeler was not known, “it is necessary to call upon the CEO and founder of Ola Electric Ltd, Bhavish Aggarwal, to remain present in person to clarify" where the bike was and why it had not been delivered to the consumer even after the “the necessary request made by the complainant.”

Bhavish Aggarwal was asked to appear before the Disputes Redressal Commission on 4 February. Since Bhavish reportedly failed to appear before it, a bailable arrest was issued against him.

The order read, “Issue bailable warrant against the CEO and Founder of OLA Electric Ltd, Bhavish Aggarwal, in the amount of ₹1,47,499 with one surety in like amount, through the concerned police station…at…Bangalore.”