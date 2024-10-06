Bhavish Aggarwal ’shuts up’ Kunal Kamra on Ola EV backlog, netizens advise OLA CEO to ‘fix the issues’

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, responded to Kunal Kamra's criticism of Ola scooters, offering to pay him for help. Users expressed dissatisfaction with Ola's service, urging the CEO to prioritize fixing real customer issues rather than dismissing concerns.

Updated6 Oct 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal was embroiled in a heated exchange with comedian Kunal Kamra.
Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal was embroiled in a heated exchange with comedian Kunal Kamra.(PTI)

OLA CEO Bhavish Aggarwal slammed a post by comedian Kunal Kamra on X, criticising the way Ola electric scooters were kept outside what appeared to be an Ola dealership. Aggarwal said that if Kamra was so concerned about the scooters, he would be happy to pay him to come and help the company, and if not, the Ola CEO urged Kamra to "shut up" and let Ola fix the "real customer issues".

In a post on X, Aggarwal wrote, “Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career. Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We’re expanding service network fast and backlogs will be cleared soon.”

"Do indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two wheelers are many daily wage workers lifeline… @nitin_gadkari. is this how Indians will get to using EV’s? @jagograhakjago any word? Anyone who has an issue with OLA electric leave your story below tagging all…" Kamra had written in his post

Netizens respond to Bhavish Agarwal's post:

One user on X, wrote that they were a ‘real’ Ola customer but the company's service seems to have put them off. The user wrote, “I was a real customer and your service sucks. Sooner or later there will be a series about your Ola in Sony Liv. It maybe Scam 2025 or 2027 or some year. But sure there will be one.”

“How arrogant you are! This reply shows your ignorance. Instead of providing a solution, you blame the person who raised the question.” wrote another user

Yet another user urged Agarwal to fix the issues with Ola EVs, they wrote, “Fix the issues ? Do you guys even acknowledge the issues you have ? Need of an hour to look into it seriously sir.”

Yet another user stated that Ola's inability to fix issues with its cab hailing service led Rapido to grow quickly, they wrote, "First fix the issues then start using Indian sentiment to your advantage. You have not been able to fix OLA cab service issues till now. Rapido is miles ahead of you."

 

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 02:22 PM IST
