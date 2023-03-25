Bheed struggles at box office despite rave reviews from all corners3 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 12:19 PM IST
Bheed needs to collect at least ₹40 crore to be called a superhit at the box office.
Bheed. despite drawing rave reviews from most critics, has failed to attract an audience on its first day. The movie, directed by Anubhav Sinha, has collected a meagre amount of ₹15 lakh on the first day. The movie is made with ₹35 crore and needs to collect at least ₹40 crore to be called a superhit at the box office.
