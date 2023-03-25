Bheed . despite drawing rave reviews from most critics, has failed to attract an audience on its first day. The movie, directed by Anubhav Sinha, has collected a meagre amount of ₹15 lakh on the first day. The movie is made with ₹35 crore and needs to collect at least ₹40 crore to be called a superhit at the box office.

In comparison, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway - starring Rani Mukerji - enjoyed a good run in the first week as the film has earned almost ₹10 crore. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. which has crossed ₹181 crore gross worldwide, is also running in theatres. Bheed is also competing with Hollywood biggies like Shazam! Fury of the Gods and John Wick: Chapter 4.

As per E Times, Bheed is a “brave portrayal of the plight of migrant workers during lockdown" while the “black-and-white film has all the colours of pain", as per India Today. While giving four out of five stars, NDTV hails the movie for its “gutsy, multi-pronged narrative". According to News18, “Anubhav Sinha's movie will make you uncomfortable but for all the right reasons". “Bheed graduates from euphemistic adjectives like brave," says Film Companion.

Anubhav Sinha's film, Bheed. is a challenging but powerful portrayal of the struggles faced by migrant workers in India, as per Hindustan Times. Sinha's film also touches on deeper societal issues, highlighting the inner demons and biases that fuel discrimination against migrant workers. The film is not just about the struggles of those who walked for days to reach their homes during times of crisis, but about the larger social structures that perpetuate their suffering.

However, the film's release was not without controversy. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) made several edits to the film before its release, including removing swear words and nudity, muting the word 'Jihad', and deleting references to political figures such as the PM Narendra Modi and the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

They also reduced visuals of police brutality and hitting of migrant workers, and replaced a dialogue comparing the lockdown to India's partition with a less controversial statement, as per a list circulating on social media.

