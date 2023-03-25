Bheed struggles at box office despite rave reviews from all corners

As per E Times, Bheed is a “brave portrayal of the plight of migrant workers during lockdown" while the “black-and-white film has all the colours of pain", as per India Today. While giving four out of five stars, NDTV hails the movie for its “gutsy, multi-pronged narrative". According to News18, “Anubhav Sinha's movie will make you uncomfortable but for all the right reasons". “Bheed graduates from euphemistic adjectives like brave," says Film Companion.