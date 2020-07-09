NEW DELHI : Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has successfully commissioned a 1.7-megawatt solar photovoltaic plant at Bina in Madhya Pradesh for the Indian Railways.

The plant will directly feed power to traction systems of Indian Railways. BHEL said the project is a landmark achievement as this is the first time that solar power is being directly used for traction applications.

The project was installed and commissioned in four-and-a-half months from the date of the joint land survey with Indian Railways for the Bina location.

"The project is a unique example of the joint working of Indian Railways and BHEL in the field of rail transportation. This development marks a major step of merging the advantages of renewable energy in the railway sector in an unprecedented way," said BHEL in a statement on Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

