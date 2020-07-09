BHEL commissions first solar PV plant for rail traction application

NEW DELHI : Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has successfully commissioned a 1.7-megawatt solar photovoltaic plant at Bina in Madhya Pradesh for the Indian Railways.

The plant will directly feed power to traction systems of Indian Railways. BHEL said the project is a landmark achievement as this is the first time that solar power is being directly used for traction applications.

The plant will directly feed power to traction systems of Indian Railways. BHEL said the project is a landmark achievement as this is the first time that solar power is being directly used for traction applications.

The project was installed and commissioned in four-and-a-half months from the date of the joint land survey with Indian Railways for the Bina location.

"The project is a unique example of the joint working of Indian Railways and BHEL in the field of rail transportation. This development marks a major step of merging the advantages of renewable energy in the railway sector in an unprecedented way," said BHEL in a statement on Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

