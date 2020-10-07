NEW DELHI : As many as 15 companies including Arvind Aviation, Cube Highways and Infrastructure, Gateway Rail Freight, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, state-owned BHEL among others, on Wednesday submitted applications to qualify for running passenger trains.

Spain-based Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarrriles, S.A, GMR Highways, state-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd (IRCTC), Megha Engineering and Infrastructure, RK Associates and Hoteliers, Welspun Enterprises, are some of the other companies that submitted their application.

Railway ministry said that it received an ‘excellent response’. “In all 120 applications have been received for the 12 clusters (bunch of routes), from 15 applicant firms," it said. The applications will now be evaluated by the government and the second stage of the bidding process will be completed by early next year, railway ministry said.

To reduce the demand-supply deficit in the passenger transport sector, Indian Railways is gearing up to run high-speed, modern 151 run trains across more than 100 routes, via public private partnership (PPP). Such trains would start operations April 2023 onwards.

The private entities will be selected through a two-stage competitive bidding process-Request for Qualification (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP). The RFQ is for pre-qualification and shortlisting bidders based on their technical and financial capacity. These bidders will have to offer a fixed price bid at RFP stage to undertake the project. The RFQ for 12 clusters were opened on 1 July.

The project would entail private sector investment of about ₹30,000 crore. These trains will operate in 12 clusters, including Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Prayagraj, Secunderabad, Howrah, Chennai.

An expert said that the response to RFQ for private train operations is much better than expected, as broad base participation by the bidders is seen. "Successful completion of this transaction will open up plethora of opportunities in other infrastructure sector as well and will help in getting in the much-needed private capital for infra development. Good competitive intensity is also seen which would lead to train commuters experiencing higher service standards and will also lead to innovation in service delivery," Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Director & Practice Lead, Transport & Logistics at CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory said.

