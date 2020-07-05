Home >News >India >Bhilai Steel Plant for 1st time delivers higher speed rail tracks
Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI) (PTI)
1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2020, 05:59 PM IST ANI

Bhilai Steel Plant delivered R-260 Rails to be used by Indian Railways for the first time: Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal

BHILAI : Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday informed that the Bhilai Steel Plant for the first time delivered R-260 Rails to be used by Indian Railways.

"Make in India Powers Rail Manufacturing: Fulfilling the requirements of higher speed and load on train tracks, Bhilai Steel Plant for the first time delivered R-260 Rails to be used by Indian Railways," Piyush Goyal tweeted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

