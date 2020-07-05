Bhilai Steel Plant for 1st time delivers higher speed rail tracks

BHILAI : Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday informed that the Bhilai Steel Plant for the first time delivered R-260 Rails to be used by Indian Railways.

"Make in India Powers Rail Manufacturing: Fulfilling the requirements of higher speed and load on train tracks, Bhilai Steel Plant for the first time delivered R-260 Rails to be used by Indian Railways," Piyush Goyal tweeted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via