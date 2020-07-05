Bhilai Steel Plant for 1st time delivers higher speed rail tracks

Bhilai Steel Plant for 1st time delivers higher speed rail tracks1 min read . 05:59 PM IST
Bhilai Steel Plant delivered R-260 Rails to be used by Indian Railways for the first time: Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bhilai Steel Plant delivered R-260 Rails to be used by Indian Railways for the first time: Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal
BHILAI : Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday informed that the Bhilai Steel Plant for the first time delivered R-260 Rails to be used by Indian Railways.
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday informed that the Bhilai Steel Plant for the first time delivered R-260 Rails to be used by Indian Railways.
"Make in India Powers Rail Manufacturing: Fulfilling the requirements of higher speed and load on train tracks, Bhilai Steel Plant for the first time delivered R-260 Rails to be used by Indian Railways," Piyush Goyal tweeted.
"Make in India Powers Rail Manufacturing: Fulfilling the requirements of higher speed and load on train tracks, Bhilai Steel Plant for the first time delivered R-260 Rails to be used by Indian Railways," Piyush Goyal tweeted.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated