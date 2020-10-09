In the Elgar Parishad- Bhima Koregaon case, the National Investigation Agency ( NIA ) on Friday has filed a charge-sheet against eight persons, including prominent activists Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde, Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap, Stan Swamy and Milind Teltumbde (Maoist leader).

The anti-terror agency has reportedly filed a 10,000-page charge-sheet against eight accused for "criminal conspiracy, waging war against India, and IPC Sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act".

The central probe agency also says: "Investigation revealed systematic network of Maoists operating for supply of arms and ammunitions, having proper nexus with the Maoist cadre and other banned organisations within and outside India. The strategy and tactics adopted by the Maoists to carry out urban revolution with their frontal outfits have also been revealed. Besides this, funding activities among the Maoist cadre and their sympathisers to carry out Maoist work in rural as well as urban areas came to the fore."

The Bhima Koregaon incident

The Bhima Koregaon case relates to the Elgar Parishad event organised on 31 December in 2017 in Pune, which was followed by violence and arson in the state of Maharashtra that left one dead.

Also, the NIA officials have said that all the accused who have been named were providing “funding, leadership, intellectual support to Maoists in urban pockets."

On 15 November, 2018 and 21 February, 2019, the Pune Police had filed a charge-sheet and a supplementary charge-sheet in the case. The probe agency took up the investigation of this case on 24 January this year.

The arrest of a number of left-wing intellectuals sharply critical of the Indian government in the case have reportedly sparked accusations of suppressing dissent.

Earlier on 8 October, the anti-terror agency nabbed Stan Swamy, 82, who is an active member of CPI (Maoist), from Jharkhand in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

