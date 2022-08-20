Poet-activist and 2017 Elgaar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao was granted permanent bail on medical grounds by the Supreme Court of India on 10 August 2022
MUMBAI :Poet-activist and 2017 Elgaar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao was granted permanent bail on medical grounds by the Supreme Court of India on 10 August, this year. The poet was arrested on allegations of Maoist links on 28 August, 2018. The octogenarian's bail terms were set by a special court hearing cases related to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently, the details of which were made available on Saturday, 20 August.
Some of the riders on the 81 year old includes furnishing a fresh bond ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties in the like amount, mandatorily residing in greater Mumbai. It further stated that he cannot host any gathering of visitors at his residence.
The directive restricted Rao from having a "gathering of visitors" at his residence in Mumbai, and asked him not to indulge in any "criminal activities, similar to the case against him or otherwise"
What is the 2017 Elgaar Parishad case?
The Elgaar Parishad was an event held on 31 December 2017 to commemorate the two hundredth anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima. It was organised by a coalition of 260 non-profit organisations at Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort, and had approximately 35,000 people in attendance.
Varavara Rao's case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.
The Pune Police had also claimed the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later took over the probe in the matter.
Rao was arrested on August 28, 2018 from his Hyderabad residence and is an under-trial in the case. An FIR was lodged by the Pune Police on January 8, 2018 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Who is P Varavara Rao?
Pendyala Varavara Rao is an Indian activist, poet, teacher, and writer from Telangana, India. He is an accused in the 2017 Elgaar Parishad and has been arrested under the non-bailable Unlawful Activities Act.
Rao was arrested on the charge of plotting to assassinate Indian prime minister, possibly based upon planted evidence.
In June 2020, Rao applied again for bail, on the grounds that he was highly vulnerable to Covid-19, and following a government recommendation that elderly inmates and those with co-morbidities should be released from jail in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, but were unsuccessful. However, his bail plea was opposed by the NIA, who stated that the poet was trying to "take undue advantage" of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Listing the riders levied on P Varavara Rao
-The bail conditions mandate Rao to reside within the area of greater Mumbai and not leave the city without prior permission of the NIA court.
-He shall furnish the detailed address of his residence in greater Mumbai and his contact number, along with the numbers of his three close relatives and persons residing with him, the court said.
-It directed the accused not to make any statement to media - be it print, electronic and social - regarding to the case.
-He shall not commit any other offence either of similar or any other nature and not indulge in any activity regarding which present crime is registered against him, the court said.
-Rao has been directed not to contact or communicate with the co-accused or any other person involved in similar activities.
-He shall not make any call either domestic or international to any person indulging in similar activities through any mode of communication, Rao's bail condition reads.
-The accused has been asked not to tamper the prosecution witnesses, either personally or through any other person.
-He shall not abscond or try to flee away from justice.
-There shall not be any gathering of visitors where applicant shall reside at greater Mumbai, the court said.
-The court has asked the accused to furnish a fresh bond of ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties in the like amount.
