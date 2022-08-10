Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to activist Varavara Rao on medical ground

Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to activist Varavara Rao on medical ground1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
Supreme Court on 10 August has granted regular bail to activist Dr P Varavara Rao on medical grounds.
The 84-year old was an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case.
A bench comprising Justices UU Lalit, Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia passed the order in the Special Leave Petition filed by Rao challenging the April 13 Bombay High Court's order rejecting to grant him permanent bail on medical ground.
Rao is currently on interim bail.
In its order, SC said that Rao shall not leave the jurisdiction of the concerned trial court without the permission of the trial court.
He shall not misuse his liberty & he shall not be in touch with any witnesses, it said.
SC also said that Rao shall be entitled to have medical treatment of his choice and shall keep NIA informed about the medical treatment being received by him.
SC further said that the the bail is only on purely medical grounds and added that this order shall not impact the case of other accused.
The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.
The Pune Police had also claimed the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later took over the probe in the matter.
Rao was arrested on August 28, 2018 from his Hyderabad residence and is an under-trial in the case. An FIR was lodged by the Pune Police on January 8, 2018 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
(With inputs from PTI)
