Bhima Koregaon case: SC rejects NIA's plea to cancel Anand Teltumbde's bail

Bhima Koregaon case: SC rejects NIA's plea to cancel Anand Teltumbde's bail1 min read . 05:26 PM IST
- This comes exactly a week after the apex court refused to recall the house arrest order of jailed human rights activist Gautam Navlakha.
The Supreme Court of India has dismissed national Investigation agency (NIA)'s plea to cancel bail granted to Dalit rights activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde. This comes exactly a week after the apex court refused to recall the house arrest order of jailed human rights activist Gautam Navlakha.
The Supreme Court of India has dismissed national Investigation agency (NIA)'s plea to cancel bail granted to Dalit rights activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde. This comes exactly a week after the apex court refused to recall the house arrest order of jailed human rights activist Gautam Navlakha.
Both Navlakha and Teltumbde has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the Bhima Koregaon Elgaar-Parishad case.
Both Navlakha and Teltumbde has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the Bhima Koregaon Elgaar-Parishad case.
On Friday, bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said it would not interfere with the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Teltumbde.
On Friday, bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said it would not interfere with the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Teltumbde.
However, the bench of justices including the Chief Justice of India maintained that the trial in the case against Teltumbde would go on without being influenced by the high court observations in the bail order.
However, the bench of justices including the Chief Justice of India maintained that the trial in the case against Teltumbde would go on without being influenced by the high court observations in the bail order.
The NIA had approached the apex court challenging the bail granted by the Bombay High Court order to Teltumbde.
The NIA had approached the apex court challenging the bail granted by the Bombay High Court order to Teltumbde.
While the HC granted bail to 73-year-old Teltumbde on 18 November, it stayed its order for a week so that the NIA, the prosecuting agency in the case, could approach the Supreme Court.
While the HC granted bail to 73-year-old Teltumbde on 18 November, it stayed its order for a week so that the NIA, the prosecuting agency in the case, could approach the Supreme Court.
The Bombay High Court int heir bail order cited that there was no prima facie evidence to prove the offence of terrorist activity levied against Teltumbde.
The Bombay High Court int heir bail order cited that there was no prima facie evidence to prove the offence of terrorist activity levied against Teltumbde.
During the hearing on Friday, the SC bench asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhat, who was appearing for NIA, "What is the specific role of bringing UAP(A) sections into action? The IIT Madras event you alleged is for Dalit mobilisation. Is Dalit mobilisation a preparatory act to proscribed activity?"
During the hearing on Friday, the SC bench asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhat, who was appearing for NIA, "What is the specific role of bringing UAP(A) sections into action? The IIT Madras event you alleged is for Dalit mobilisation. Is Dalit mobilisation a preparatory act to proscribed activity?"
ASG Bhati cited several documents revealing Teltumbde's "deep involvement" with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).
ASG Bhati cited several documents revealing Teltumbde's "deep involvement" with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).
The prosecution's case is that provocative and inflammatory speeches were made at the event that was allegedly backed by the CPI (Maoist), which later led to violence at Koregaon Bhima village near Pune in 2018.
The prosecution's case is that provocative and inflammatory speeches were made at the event that was allegedly backed by the CPI (Maoist), which later led to violence at Koregaon Bhima village near Pune in 2018.
Teltumbde surrendered before the NIA office in Mumbai on 14 April 2020, after the Supreme Court denied him any relief. He is now lodged at the Taloja Central jail.
Teltumbde surrendered before the NIA office in Mumbai on 14 April 2020, after the Supreme Court denied him any relief. He is now lodged at the Taloja Central jail.
Teltumbde, an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate who taught at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), was booked in the case for his alleged links to the banned CPI (Maoists).
Teltumbde, an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate who taught at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), was booked in the case for his alleged links to the banned CPI (Maoists).