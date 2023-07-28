Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case : The 2017-18 Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case saw the arrests of eminent activists like Varavara Rao, Sudha Bhardwaj, Gautam Navalakha, Anand Teltumbe, Stan Swamy, Vernon Gonzalves, and Arun Ferreira among others. Maharashtra Police had conducted raids in Pune, Delhi and other cities across India to arrest members of the Elgar Parishad, which they claim was funded by Maoists .

Activists, political leaders and even retired judges who had gathered at Shaniwad Wada in Pune on 31 December 2017, at the victory pillar in Bhima Koregaon village to commemorate the battle in which Dalit soldiers of the British Army defeated the Maratha Peshwas in 1818, were later booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for inciting violence.

A total of 16 people were arrested for alleged Maoist links for inciting riots- Jyoti Raghoba Jagtap, Sagar Tatyaram Gorkhe, Ramesh Murlidhar Gaichor, Sudhir Dhawale, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, Hany Babu and Father Stan Swamy.

On August 29 August 2018, five eminent citizens—Romila Thapar, Devaki Jain, Prabhat Patnaik, Satish Deshpande and Maja Dharuwala—submitted a joint petition to the Supreme Court challenging the arbitrary arrests of the August arrestees.

As of 2023, of those arrested, some are dead, some have been out on bail after cases were referred to the Supreme Court of India.

Notably, in November 2022 special NIA court had sought another year of extension for framing charges, after activists had been arrested and put in jail for five years.

The 1818 Battle of Koregaon is of importance for Dalits. A battle is significant in a caste based society. The Peshwas, who were the 'high-caste' Brahmins, were notorious for their mistreatment and persecution of the untouchables. Because of this, the Dalits, after independence, saw the Koregaon obelisk as a symbol of their victory over the high-caste oppression.

On 1 January 1818, commemorating 800 dead soldiers of the East India Company's Bombay Presidency Army, a victory pillar (Vijay Sthamb) was erected in Koregaon by the British. In 1928, BR Ambedkar led the first commemoration ceremony here.

Since then Ambedkarites have gathered at the Vijay Sthamb to commemorate every year on 1 January.

In 2018, prior to the commemoration, about 250 groups of far-left Dalit organizations, allegedly Maoist group, got together under the banner of "Elgar Parishad" and organised a conference at Shaniwar Wada in Pune, the erstwhile seat of the Peshwas.

Maharashtra Police alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on 31 December, 2017, which they claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case: Arrested under UAPA

Human rights activists have often argued that the sixteen arrested had been victims of witch hunting, with a feature of reports stating that the infamous Pegasus software had been planted on computers of the arrested activists.

Five years later, an activist who developed Covid-19 died in custody from multiple complications. Several others have been out on bail, after they had been in jail for years together without proper trial under the stringent UAPA.

Jyoti Raghoba Jagtap- Jyoti Raghoba Jagtap has been lodged in jail since September 2020. Her bail plea was adjourned by the bail plea hearing for Jagtap on 11 July.

Sagar Tatyaram Gorkhe- An artist of Kabir Kala Manch, a Dalit and human rights organisations, was arrested in September 2020

Ramesh Murlidhar Gaichor- An artist of Kabir Kala Manch, a Dalit and human rights organisations, was also arrested in September 2020. His had alleged that that during interrogation, they were threatened with arrest by NIA if they did not agree to be witnesses.

Sudhir Dhawale- Decision pending on bail plea

Surendra Gadling- Decision pending on bail plea

Mahesh Raut- On 27 June 2023, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a reply opposing the bail plea of Mahesh Raut. The NIA said that there is evidence indicating that the Communist Party of India (Maoists) provided ₹5 lakhs to Raut, co-accused Surendra Gadling, and Sudhir Dhawale, who are also arrested in the case.

Shoma Sen- Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen has been in jail since 2018. Three years after her bail application was moved, the Bombay High Court in January 2023 directed the plea be put up before the designated court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) instead. Decision on her bail plea is still pending.

Rona Wilson- Decision pending on bail plea

Arun Ferreira- Ferreira was granted bail by the Supreme Court of India, after he moved the apex court challenging a Bombay High Court order denying him bail. The Supreme Court said that the activist had already been in jail for five years and thus could be granted bail.

Sudha Bharadwaj- Sudha Bharadwaj was granted bail in December 2021 by the Bombay High Court on a technical ground.

Varavara Rao- Poet-activist and 2017 Elgaar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao was granted permanent bail on medical grounds by the Supreme Court of India on 10 August, 2022.

Vernon Gonsalves- Vernon Gonsalves was arrested in 2018 and granted bail by the Supreme Court of India on 28 July, 2023. The Supreme Court said that the Gonsalves too had already been in jail for five years and thus could be granted bail.

Anand Teltumbde- On 26 November, 2022 Anand Teltumbde was released from the Taloja central prison in Navi Mumbai. The 73-year-old was released a day after the Supreme Court rejected the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) plea challenging his bail.

Gautam Navlakha- Gautam Navlakha, was released from Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai in November 2022 and was subjected to a month of house arrest.

Hany Babu-The Delhi University Professor was arrested on 28 July 2020. Hany Babu has been lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. In 2022 he was granted bail of four days by Bombay High Court to undergo cataract surgery and a medical check-up at a city-based hospital.

Father Stan Swamy- Jesuit priest from Jharkhand, Father Stan Swamy was also an activist advocating the rights of indigenous communities. He passed away at the age of 84 in custody. Stan Swamy who suffered from Parkinson's disease and multiple other age related ailments have made multiple bail pleas. The oldest ever accused of being a terrorist died on 5 July 2021, ahead of his bail hearing in Bombay High Court.

