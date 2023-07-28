Bhima Koregaon case: 16 arrested, 1 died in custody, some got bail- a 2023 update5 min read 28 Jul 2023, 05:05 PM IST
The Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case involves arrests of activists, political leaders for allegedly inciting violence during a commemoration event in Pune in 2017. The arrests have been criticized as arbitrary and the activists have faced prolonged detention under UAPA without proper trial.
Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case: The 2017-18 Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case saw the arrests of eminent activists like Varavara Rao, Sudha Bhardwaj, Gautam Navalakha, Anand Teltumbe, Stan Swamy, Vernon Gonzalves, and Arun Ferreira among others. Maharashtra Police had conducted raids in Pune, Delhi and other cities across India to arrest members of the Elgar Parishad, which they claim was funded by Maoists.
