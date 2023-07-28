Father Stan Swamy- Jesuit priest from Jharkhand, Father Stan Swamy was also an activist advocating the rights of indigenous communities. He passed away at the age of 84 in custody. Stan Swamy who suffered from Parkinson's disease and multiple other age related ailments have made multiple bail pleas. The oldest ever accused of being a terrorist died on 5 July 2021, ahead of his bail hearing in Bombay High Court.

