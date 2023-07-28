Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:07 PM IST
The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which according to the Pune police was funded by Maoists.
Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case: The Supreme Court of India on Friday granted bail to activists and Elgar Parishad members Vernon Gonsalves, and Arun Ferreira in the Bhima Koregaon case. The activists were arrested in August 2018 on charges of inciting violence, under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×