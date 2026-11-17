A ₹650-crore ropeway project has been proposed to connect Karjat in Maharashtra's Raigad district with the Bhimashankar temple, potentially offering pilgrims travelling from Mumbai and neighbouring areas an alternative to road journeys, according to multiple media reports.

The proposed ropeway is designed to carry 144 passengers at a time, with 72 passengers travelling in each direction. However, the project is yet to receive final approval from the Maharashtra government.

Former state minister Dilip Walse Patil outlined the proposal during a visit to Bhimashankar, where he reviewed ongoing infrastructure and development works at the temple, reports said.

The proposed connection is expected to improve accessibility to the prominent pilgrimage destination, particularly for devotees travelling from Mumbai and nearby regions. Pilgrims could use the ropeway to reach the shrine rather than depending entirely on road transport.

Bhimashankar ropeway project: Environmental considerations The proposal also highlights efforts to limit the project's environmental impact. Walse Patil said the construction would not require tree cutting and would involve minimal land acquisition, according to media reports.

The proposed infrastructure is being considered as part of the broader development plans for the temple and its surrounding area.