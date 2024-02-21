The passing of esteemed Indian jurist Fali Sam Nariman has sent shockwaves through the nation, with social media flooded with tributes and condolences. Lauded as a "Bhishma Pitamah of Lawyer community," Nariman's legacy is being celebrated by lawyers, politicians, and citizens alike.

Nariman argued several landmark cases throughout his illustrious career. His contributions were duly acknowledged with prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.

Today, February 21 marks a sombre day for the Indian legal fraternity as eminent jurist and senior advocate, Fali Sam Nariman, breathed his last at the age of 95. Nariman, a distinguished figure who etched his name in Indian legal history, leaves behind a rich legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

“Very sad news. Eminent Jurist Fali S Nariman Passes Away. He was also regarded as the Bhishma Pitamah of the Lawyer community. A great lawyer & close friend of our family. His passing away at this critical juncture is an enormous loss for our country," said Prashant Bhushan, Indian public interest lawyer at the Supreme Court of India in a post on microblogging website X (formerly Twitter).