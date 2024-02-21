 Bhishma Pitamah of Lawyer community: Prashant Bhushan on legal legend Fali Sam Nariman demise | Mint
Bhishma Pitamah of Lawyer community: Prashant Bhushan on legal legend Fali Sam Nariman demise

 Livemint , Written By Shivangini

Eminent jurist Fali Sam Nariman, a Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan recipient, passed away at 95, leaving behind a rich legacy in Indian legal history. Condolences poured in from public figures and peers alike.

Fali S. Nariman passes away at 95 (PTI)Premium
Fali S. Nariman passes away at 95 (PTI)

The passing of esteemed Indian jurist Fali Sam Nariman has sent shockwaves through the nation, with social media flooded with tributes and condolences. Lauded as a "Bhishma Pitamah of Lawyer community," Nariman's legacy is being celebrated by lawyers, politicians, and citizens alike.

Nariman argued several landmark cases throughout his illustrious career. His contributions were duly acknowledged with prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.

Also Read | Who is Fali Sam Nariman? ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of lawyer community represented these landmark cases

Today, February 21 marks a sombre day for the Indian legal fraternity as eminent jurist and senior advocate, Fali Sam Nariman, breathed his last at the age of 95. Nariman, a distinguished figure who etched his name in Indian legal history, leaves behind a rich legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

Also Read | Eminent jurist and Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Fali Nariman passes away at 95

“Very sad news. Eminent Jurist Fali S Nariman Passes Away. He was also regarded as the Bhishma Pitamah of the Lawyer community. A great lawyer & close friend of our family. His passing away at this critical juncture is an enormous loss for our country," said Prashant Bhushan, Indian public interest lawyer at the Supreme Court of India in a post on microblogging website X (formerly Twitter).

“The passing away of eminent jurist, senior advocate, and a fierce votary of Constitutional Civil Liberties, Fali S Nariman is a huge loss to the legal system. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, his unwavering commitment to his principles remained steadfast and admirable. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and compatriots. May his soul rest in peace," said, Mallikarjun Kharge, President of Indian National Congress Party on social media post.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Fali Nariman, whose demise leaves a profound void in the legal community. His contributions have not only shaped landmark cases, but have also inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of our Constitution and civil liberties. May his commitment to justice and fairness continue to guide us, even in his absence," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

“Fali S Nariman Senior Advovate has passed on from this world . He was the last of a generation on lawyers from Bombay who shaped and moulded the history of constitutional law in India, a voice that stood by secular values, for the Independence of the judiciary. My deepest condolences for his family. RIP," said, Indira Jaising, said expressing her grief.

 

Published: 21 Feb 2024, 10:05 AM IST
