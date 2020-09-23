Subscribe
Home >News >India >Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 35
Rescue operation is underway by NDRF at the Bhiwandi building collapse site in Thane on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 35

1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Staff Writer

The three-story building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse site which took place here on Monday rose to 35 on Wednesday, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) informed.

The deceased include Jhuber Khureshi, Faija Khureshi, Ayesha Khureshi, Siraj Abdul Sheikh, Fatma Jubera, Siraj Ahmed Sheikh among others.

The three-story building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district.

Soon after the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and police teams had reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

