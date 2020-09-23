Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 40

Death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharashtra rose to 40 on Wednesday, with the recovery of 14 more bodies overnight, according to news agency ANI.

The dead include 18 children in the age group of two to 15, including three toddlers, an official said.

As many as 25 people have been rescued so far.

The three-storeyed building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district.

Two civic officials have been suspended in connection with the collapse and an offence has been registered against the building owner, the official said.

The building in the powerloom town - which is around 10 km from Thane - had 40 flats and around 150 persons lived there, the official said.

The building, located at Narpoli's Patel Compound near Dhamankar Naka, collapsed while the residents were asleep.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) are still at the spot as the search operation continues, he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

