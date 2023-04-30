The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse rose to six on Sunday, according to national Disaster response Force (NDRF) in Thane, Maharashtra. the NDRF further said that rescue operations are still underway.

“Death toll rises to 6. Four teams of NDRF are working on the incident site, three from Mumbai and one from Pune HQ. Further rescue operations are underway" the NDRF further stated.

The three-storied building collapsed in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday afternoon trapping several people under the debris.

"Death toll rises to six in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident in Thane, Maharashtra. Further rescue operations are underway," said a Thane Municipal Corporation official.

Earlier, a man was rescued by NDRF and TDRF after being trapped under the collapsed building for more than 20 hours.

The man, named Sunil Pisa (38), was rescued at around 8 am on Sunday from the debris and rushed to the IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi, Narpoli police station's senior inspector Madan Ballal said.

Meanwhile, teams of the Fire Brigade, Police, TDRF and NDRF are present on the spot to rescue people trapped in the debris. Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant told news agency PTI, “It is feared that nearly 15 persons might be trapped. We are keeping our fingers crossed. Everything will be clear only after these floors are cleared".

Maharshtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Indira Gandhi Hospital and met the people injured on Saturday night.

CM Shinde also visited the incident site and said that the rescue operation is underway and as many as 12 people have been rescued.

He also inquired about the two children who survived the accident. The two children have been identified as Prem and Prince.

The CM has also instructed to provide medical treatment to the injured at government expense.

Earlier on Saturday, he announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Bhiwandi building collapse, said an official statement.

CM Shinde also instructed the administration that the police, fire brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams should carry out the rescue work properly and the injured should be shifted to the hospitals immediately and the treatment should be started.