Bhiwandi building collapse: Man rescued after 20 hours as death toll rise to 6 | Watch2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 05:00 PM IST
The three-storied building collapsed in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday afternoon trapping several people under the debris.
The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse rose to six on Sunday, according to national Disaster response Force (NDRF) in Thane, Maharashtra. the NDRF further said that rescue operations are still underway.
