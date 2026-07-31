Bhiwandi building collapse: Nine dead, official says building was old, declared ‘structurally unsafe’ | Top updates

As many as nine people died after a four-storey building in Bhandari Compound under the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation limits, Thane, Maharashtra, collapsed on late Thursday. Officials said they expected 10 to 12 people to be trapped inside.

Death toll rises Thane collector Shrikrishnanath B. Panchal said on Friday, “So far, the bodies of nine people have been recovered. Initial information suggested that around 10 to 12 people were trapped inside."

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The rescue operations are still underway to trace any remaining trapped persons, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

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"At the outset, the NDRF team reached the site from Thane within 40 minutes during the night. After we received information at the district level, the District Disaster Management Officer, the Additional Municipal Commissioner, and I coordinated to ensure that the NDRF team reached the site first. In such situations, the NDRF's initial response is crucial in ensuring that loss of life is minimised," Thane collector Shrikrishnanath B. Panchal told PTI.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, Vithal Dhake, said that around 20–25 families, comprising nearly 50–60 people, were evacuated by the ward officer.

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Bhiwandi Building Collapse The incident occurred between 11 pm and 11:30 pm on Thursday when a portion of the 'B Wing' of the Ground-plus-four-storey Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar, Gangaram Wada, Narapoli in Bhiwandi collapsed.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, the building had already been declared dangerous by the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation.

Building was 'unsafe' Despite being categorised as unsafe, repair work was reportedly underway when the incident took place.

Additional Commissioner of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, Vithal Dhake, told PTI that the 10–15-year-old building had been declared structurally unsafe, and a notice had been issued directing the owner to conduct a structural audit.

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"However, it appears the owner began repair work without conducting the audit or obtaining municipal permission. Labourers carrying out the repairs and a few local residents were trapped under the debris after the collapse," the official said.

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The structure consisted of 48 rooms, with 12 rooms on each floor.

Residents had reportedly heard cracking sounds from the building between 8 pm and 9 pm, prompting local citizens to help evacuate several families before the collapse. However, a few occupants who were still inside attempting to leave the building became trapped when the 'B Wing' gave way.

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Authorities had earlier feared that seven to eight people, including Shamji Pal (46), Santosh Pandey alias Munna (42), Miraj Sheikh (35), and several workers whose identities are yet to be confirmed, were trapped beneath the debris.

A multi-agency rescue operation involving the NDRF, Bhiwandi Fire Brigade, Bhoiwada Police Station, local administration, and a dog squad is continuing at the site. Two ambulances and a JCB machine have also been deployed to assist in the operation.

Further details are awaited as rescue teams continue to clear the debris and search for survivors.