Bhiwandi building collapse: President Kovind expresses grief at loss of lives

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday expressed grief at the building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi.

"The loss of lives in the building collapse at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra is quite distressing. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the accident victims. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Local authorities are coordinating rescue and relief efforts," the President's tweet read.

The loss of lives in the building collapse at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra is quite distressing. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the accident victims. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Local authorities are coordinating rescue and relief efforts. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the Director-General (DG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that one more individual, a 19-year-old youth, has been rescued alive from the site of the building collapse and that the operations will continue as it is likely that more people are still trapped in the debris.

At least ten people were killed after a three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi. The incident happened at around 3:40 am. Five people were also injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims and gave assurance that all necessary assistance was being provided to the affected. “Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected," the PM tweeted.

According to the NDRF, the estimated number of people trapped at the site is between 25 to 30.

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site of the incident and took stock of the situation from ground zero.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via