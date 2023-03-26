Popular Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey was found dead inside a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem, and officials suspect it to have been a suicide. Excerpts from an Instagram live from Dubey - mere hours before her death - have also gone viral on social media.

The 25-year-old actress was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth. According to the hotel staff, the police were called immediately. Police officials said that Dubey had been staying at the hotel in Sarnath for a film shoot.

"The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death," said the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Varanasi.

The Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

“We called field unit, evidence is being collected. Further action will be taken as more facts come to light. Family has been informed," added the Sarnath ACP.

Earlier on Saturday, footage from Dubey's Instagram Live session had gone viral on social media platforms. The actor had been seen crying uncontrollably on the livestream without saying anything, with many now alleging that she had faced ‘mental torture’.

Dubey had starred in several regional films including ‘Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ (Bhopuri) and 'Veeron ke Veer'. Incidentally, her last song Yeh Yaara Kabhi Hara Nahi was released on Youtube mere hours after her death.

(With inputs from agencies)