Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey found dead in UP hotel room1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 04:59 PM IST
Popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead inside a hotel room under the Sarnath police station area in Varanasi on Sunday.
Popular Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey was found dead inside a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem, and officials suspect it to have been a suicide. Excerpts from an Instagram live from Dubey - mere hours before her death - have also gone viral on social media.
