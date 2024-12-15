Veteran Bhojpuri actor Vijay Khare passed away at 4 AM today, December 15. He was widely recognised for his iconic portrayal of Gabbar Singh in the Bhojpuri film industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vijay Khare had been struggling with health issues for some time and was receiving treatment at Cauvery Hospital in Bangalore.

Despite reports indicating that his condition had stabilised, he suddenly deteriorated, leaving his fans and the industry in shock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a prolific career spanning over 200 films, Vijay Khare was a respected figure in Bhojpuri cinema, earning admiration from both audiences and peers alike. His passing marks a significant loss for the industry and his many fans.

Originally from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Vijay Khare had established his life in Mumbai, where he also founded the Vijay Khare Academy, an acting school.

Vijay Khare gained prominence for his memorable performances in films such as Raijzada (1976), Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon (1983), and Hamra Se Biyaah Karba (2003). His powerful portrayals earned him a lasting legacy in Bhojpuri cinema. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In recognition of his significant contributions to the industry, Khare was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. During the award ceremony, he discussed the evolving landscape of Bhojpuri cinema and highlighted the increasing involvement of younger talent.

Having worked on various projects in Muzaffarpur, Khare also recommended locations like Manika Man for potential film shoots. He expressed concern over the decline of Bhojpuri cinema, which once thrived, urging for revitalisation efforts to restore its former glory.